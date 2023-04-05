Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 51,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $959,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 48,420 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,492,042,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

