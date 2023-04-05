Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,774 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,774 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

