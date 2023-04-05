Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $173.78 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $196.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.23 and a 200 day moving average of $171.75.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total value of $80,715.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,076.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total value of $80,715.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,076.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

