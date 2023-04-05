Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 210 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $128.86 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $138.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.28.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

