Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 6,357 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYT. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.2% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE HYT opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.