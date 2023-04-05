Eastern Bank Has $22.64 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $341,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $294.96 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.78. The company has a market capitalization of $299.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.61.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

