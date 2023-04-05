Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ELOX stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

Institutional Trading of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) by 238.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

