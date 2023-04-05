EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,265 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 24.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.68.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $119.62 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.87 and a 200 day moving average of $126.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

