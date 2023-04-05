Equities Analysts Set Expectations for K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 3rd. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

K92 Mining Price Performance

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$7.92 on Wednesday. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.01 and a 52-week high of C$10.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.54.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

