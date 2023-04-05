Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Cut to $111.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRT. UBS Group raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.93.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FRT opened at $98.53 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $128.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.17.

Insider Activity

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after acquiring an additional 19,326 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

