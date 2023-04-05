Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,831 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $16,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,638,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,628,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,403.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,745,000 after buying an additional 155,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 301,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,757,000 after buying an additional 137,704 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VOE stock opened at $132.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.