Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $47.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average of $36.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.60%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

