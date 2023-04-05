Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $126.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $138.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.25.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Stories

