Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $17,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9,682.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,616,000 after purchasing an additional 178,538 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 77,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $382.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.11. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $422.30.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

