Fifth Third Bancorp Has $12.35 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $12,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

