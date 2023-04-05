Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,116 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 305,938 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $1,734.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,604.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,537.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,754.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,051,886. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,847.50.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

