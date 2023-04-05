Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 34,516 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,078,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,516 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.05% of Pfizer worth $157,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after buying an additional 317,858 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,574,000 after buying an additional 1,336,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,804,896,000 after buying an additional 1,009,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PFE opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average is $45.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

