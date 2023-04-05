Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 6,399 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,626 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Up 3.2 %

EA stock opened at $125.24 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,546. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.