Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CDW were worth $16,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $189.27 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.57.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

