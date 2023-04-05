Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 12,795 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,795 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $18,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,442,000 after purchasing an additional 191,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,176,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,675,000 after purchasing an additional 289,510 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,654,000 after purchasing an additional 316,211 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,612,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.04.

Insider Activity

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $244.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $285.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.38. The stock has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

