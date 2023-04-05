Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,339 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 110.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $303.94 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $346.22. The company has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.88 and its 200 day moving average is $286.00.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.13.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

