Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,905 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of McKesson by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,287,000 after purchasing an additional 137,396 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,630,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock opened at $362.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $356.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.86. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.69 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

