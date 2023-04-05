Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 7,281 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $11,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $98.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $121.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.55 and its 200 day moving average is $103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.53.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Stories

