Fifth Third Bancorp Takes $14.07 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,065,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,032,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,329,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $475.43 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

