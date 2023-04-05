Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 354.34% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Freeline Therapeutics Stock Performance
FRLN opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.51.
About Freeline Therapeutics
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
