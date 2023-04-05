Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 354.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

FRLN opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 236,312 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 6.4% during the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 239,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

