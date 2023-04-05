FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.54. The stock has a market cap of $230.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

