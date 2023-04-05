FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Get Rating) by 163.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,122 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the 3rd quarter valued at $788,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FJUN opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

