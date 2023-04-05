Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Neutral

Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFFGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Fukuoka Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:FKKFF opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. Fukuoka Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 0.03.

About Fukuoka Financial Group

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.

