Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Neutral

Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Fukuoka Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:FKKFF opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. Fukuoka Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 0.03.
About Fukuoka Financial Group
