General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $59,754,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 401,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,911,000 after buying an additional 136,316 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.3 %

GD stock opened at $229.32 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.63.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

