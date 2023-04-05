Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Global Net Lease has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years. Global Net Lease has a payout ratio of 112.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GNL shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,140,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,457,000 after purchasing an additional 839,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,487,000 after purchasing an additional 587,321 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 708.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 161,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $2,481,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

