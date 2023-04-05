Greenleaf Trust Acquires 2,702 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in State Street by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in State Street by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in State Street by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

State Street Stock Performance

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.65.

STT opened at $74.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average is $77.92. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

