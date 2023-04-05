Greenleaf Trust Acquires 371 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,101,000 after acquiring an additional 315,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,590,000 after buying an additional 83,221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,652,000 after buying an additional 408,379 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,588,000 after buying an additional 395,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,992,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,213,000 after buying an additional 40,523 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $167.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.42 and its 200 day moving average is $155.67. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $201.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

