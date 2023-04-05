Greenleaf Trust Acquires Shares of 23,095 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Price Performance

Ball stock opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $90.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

