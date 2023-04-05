Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,019 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $573,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 40,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $909,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,059 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTI opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

