Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Electric Power Price Performance

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEP stock opened at $91.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.61%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

