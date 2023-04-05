Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 44.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $668.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $698.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $647.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $574.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

