Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 61.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 704,014 shares of company stock valued at $71,705,231. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

FISV stock opened at $111.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.46 and its 200 day moving average is $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

