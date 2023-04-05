Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $17,887,000. AFS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in General Electric by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Bank of America raised their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $97.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.58.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. General Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

