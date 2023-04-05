Greenleaf Trust Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93,966 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 139,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 76,866 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 124,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 36,370 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 173,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

