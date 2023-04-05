Greenleaf Trust Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $834.00 to $976.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $840.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,786 shares of company stock worth $22,950,981 over the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of REGN opened at $822.09 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $835.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $767.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $743.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $23.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

