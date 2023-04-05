Greenleaf Trust Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $36,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $314.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.85 and its 200-day moving average is $301.23. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $233.01 and a one year high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.30.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $539,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,611 shares in the company, valued at $15,150,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,425,082 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

