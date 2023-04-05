Greenleaf Trust Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fortive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,661,000 after buying an additional 13,237,805 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 39.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,710,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,894,000 after buying an additional 1,614,640 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Fortive by 75.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,345,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,733,000 after buying an additional 1,007,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Fortive by 54.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,678,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,729,000 after buying an additional 941,135 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Fortive Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of FTV stock opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

