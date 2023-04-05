Greenleaf Trust Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

