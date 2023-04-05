Greenleaf Trust Increases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $864.44 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $873.94. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $826.26 and its 200 day moving average is $807.81.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.64 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLY. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

