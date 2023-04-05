Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,141,000 after buying an additional 130,768 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,529.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,236,000 after purchasing an additional 72,094 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,200,000 after acquiring an additional 52,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,303,358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,365,000 after acquiring an additional 33,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.71.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total value of $2,933,300.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,529.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,498.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,402.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,609.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

