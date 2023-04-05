Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 38,257 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,909,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 47,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $396.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $328.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $381.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.43.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.14%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also

