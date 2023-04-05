Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $248.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $277.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.87 and its 200 day moving average is $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

