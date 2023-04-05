Greenleaf Trust Purchases 1,441 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $78.02. The company has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

