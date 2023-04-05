Greenleaf Trust Purchases 320 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,805,000 after purchasing an additional 82,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equinix by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,400,000 after purchasing an additional 630,477 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Equinix by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,094,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,168,000 after purchasing an additional 51,995 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total value of $934,955.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,645,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $710.48 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $776.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $705.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $657.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s payout ratio is 177.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $780.94.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

