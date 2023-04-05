Greenleaf Trust Raises Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,264,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,950,000 after acquiring an additional 58,301 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2,736.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 155,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $79.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.71.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

